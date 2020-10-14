The Summit League will begin conference play for men's and women's basketball in January and the setup will be a lot different than what we've seen before.

Traditionally, Summit League basketball teams play a round-robin format with a game at home and on the road against each team in the conference. That will be different for the 2020-2021 season.

This upcoming season, Summit League teams will play a 16-game schedule from January to the end of February. Each team will play the 16-game schedule over nine weeks with every school receiving a "bye week."

One of the major changes to the schedule will include teams playing both games against an opponent at one site over two days. Yes, this means South Dakota and South Dakota State might have the men play two consecutive days at Frost Arena while the women play two consecutive days at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center or vice-versa.

The Summit League will announce its schedule in the coming weeks. The Summit League Championships at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center are scheduled to take place on March 6-9. As the Summit League noted in its tweet though, everything is subject to change in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.