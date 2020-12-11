The State Theater’s Silver Screen Lights Up Once Again

It's been nearly 30 years since the State Theater in Sioux Falls shown its last movie.

But as Dakota News Now reports, the State Theater is back in operation. Beginning on Friday, December 11 the projector lights up for a showing of "White Christmas", part of the theater's series of Christmas-themed movies.

The State Theater was built in 1926 but closed in 1991 due to a decline of activity in the downtown area and the growing popularity of other modern theaters in Sioux Falls. The slow slide into disrepair began.

In 2001, the Sioux Falls Film Society bought the theater and plans began to restore the property. In 2006, the facade was restored to its original 1926 appearance.

The theater got a big boost in 2010 when it was designated a “Save America’s Treasure” by the US Department of the Interior. The lobby restoration was completed in 2014.

Executive Director of the State Theatre, Allison Weiland told Dakota News Now that she is excited to see it all come together.

“We are at a milestone with this reopening. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to see if this is really happening,” Weiland said.

After the current holiday-themed movie series is complete, Weiland said moviegoers can expect a wide variety of genres and films. "We’ll have something for everybody.”

Ticket information and showtimes are on the theater's website.