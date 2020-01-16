The Sioux Falls Humane Society Debuts ‘The Barkelor’

The gang over at the Sioux Falls Humane Society has taken a page out of the playbook of the popular TV show "The Bachelor," by creating a fun adoption event called "The Barkelor."

According to Dakota News Now, here's how the match-maker promotion will work. From now until January 24th, all large, adult dogs at the Humane Society are available for a $40 adoption fee.

The folks over at the Humane Society say there are no roses required to adopt your new little sweetie, just a big heart!

SFAHS Front Office Manager Meghan McNeill told Dakota News Now, “It's a good way to promote them, get the word out, get more eyes on them, have more people come through the doors, coming to look at the bigger dogs.”

All the normal adoption prices are still in effect, during The Barkelor, the only thing the Sioux Falls Humane Society asks, is that you make sure you're fully committed to being able to provide for and love a pet, before attempting to begin the adoption process.

