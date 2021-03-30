The Schroeder Fire Threating Rapid City Is 0% Contained

Hundreds of homes in the foothills on the western edge of Rapid City have been evacuated as the Schroeder fire continues to burn out of control being helped by 55 mph wind gusts. Dakota News Now reports that no additional evacuations are expected as of Tuesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says the fire is 0% contained.

Several roads around Hwy 44 west of Rapid City and the Nemo area northwest of Rapid City area remain blocked or closed on Tuesday. One home was destroyed and several outbuildings have burned as the forest fire that started on Monday near Nemo threatens the western edge of Rapid City. Officials think the fire started on private property, but the specific cause hasn't been released.

The Pennington County Sheriff's office said on Twitter that they have received many questions about potential evacuations of the Chapel Valley area in west Rapid City. As of right now, they say the fire is still a half-mile away and they are not advising an evacuation. This valley contains hundreds of homes and there is only one road in and out. Officials are keeping a close watch on the valley and will reevaluate as conditions change.

Two separate fires are burning near Keystone, about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City. These fires have forced the closure of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial and roads in the surrounding area.

A Facebook page has been set up to facilitate information on the Schroder Fire.