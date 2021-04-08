The Revenant: Movie VS Reality

Most South Dakotans by now have probably heard of the film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in The Revenant.

If you haven't heard of it then where have you been? Just kidding but for a little background on the historic event is that a fur trader by the name of Hugh Glass was left for dead by two fur traders after he was mauled by a bear and then crawls for hundreds of miles back to seek his revenge on the two men.

Of course, we all know that movies and Hollywood tend to add in details or events that may warp things to cause suspense for the viewer; and in the case of The Revenant, quite a few details were definitely changed.

A family member I know lives out near Lemmon, SD, and took us to see the monument that is in the picture above. And what she had to say about the events that actually happen contradict what the movie portrays.

She states that the season when Hugh Glass was mauled by the bear was actually in the summer not the winter and The Hollywood Reporter reports her knowledge as well.

"The real Glass, however, made much of his journey in late summer. And he had no Pawnee wife. Even the liver is not a sure thing. To separate mythology from biography, it helps to remember that the film is based in part on a 2002 work of fiction, which itself is based in part on the three earliest written and largely forgotten accounts of Glass' adventures. None of those authors knew Glass...but their accounts, as well as letters, testimony, trapper memoirs and a rich oral history, are what is left regarding Glass' life"- The Hollywood Reporter.

