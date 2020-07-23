It's been quite hot here lately in South Dakota. With the warmer weather, both people AND animals are trying to beat the heat. And what better way to cool off than by going to a water park, that's indoors, for DOGS.

South Dakota has the only indoor dog waterpark in The US and it's located in Harrisburg just off of SD Highway 115.

The Splash Bark by SDK is located within The Resort by SDK which sits on 12 acres of "full of trees, trails, and a pond home to critters and wildlife." -The Resort by SDK.

The facility that also houses The Splash Bark by SDK is 15,000 square feet.

Not only can dog owners enjoy having interactions with other dogs but also an indoor tiki bar that serves drinks that are safe for dogs too with their 'Puppy Coladas'.

Don't own a dog? Then you can pay for a human pass for $5 per person.

Street shoes can not be worn inside the indoor water park but flip flops are allowed.

All dog owners who are bringing their dogs to the indoor waterpark at The Resort by SDK must show proof of their dog's current vaccinations or have their current vaccination records within the SDK online portal.

A simple picture of your dog's proof of vaccination will also be acceptable.

For more information about The Splash Bark by SDK's prices and hours of operation click HERE.