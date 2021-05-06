Roses are a popular choice for Mother's Day and sure, you can't go wrong with a dozen roses. But as for South Dakota, the preferred bouquet are poppies. At least according to Breck's, who have analyzed Google Trends for popular flower varieties during the week leading up to Mother’s Day over the past five years.

Roses were the preferred flower in 18 states, while tulips also were a popular choice. Orange City, Iowa even has an entire weekend dedicated to the tulip with the famous Tulip Festival held every May.

When asked what type of flower they would like to receive on Mother's Day, 62% of moms across the U.S. chimed in for roses. And here's a shocker, over 33% of moms said they would like sunflowers, even though they did not make the most popular list in terms of searches.

Get our free mobile app

The average person will spend just over $67 on a Mother's Day gift this year. And when you think about the year mom had, it's worth every penny. Can you say Zoom meetings, grocery shopping, keeping kids on track while distance learning, and shuttling kids to sports and other school activities?

Breck's has fun infographics about Mother's Day if you want to check them out.

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9. Here's to you mom.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest