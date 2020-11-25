The Match III is coming up this week. And only one PGA champion will be on the tee. Phil Mickelson will be the only professional golfer this time around. Peyton Manning is returning and both will have NBA partners.

The Match: Champions for Change is this Friday, November 27 at Stone Canyon in Oro Valley, Arizona and tees off at 2:00 PM CT on TNT. This year Mickelson is paired with NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley. Team Manning has a ringer in Steph Curry.

Michelson is 1-1 after defeating Tiger Woods in the first installment then lost last year when it became a four-some as Tom Brady was Lefty's partner.

According to Golf.com, The Match is taking donations that will go to Historical Black Colleges and Universities.

After the craziness of Black Friday shopping grab the TV remote and own it for some fun golf, verbal jabs and plenty of laughs.