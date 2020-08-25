The Market in Sioux Falls Announces Closure

The Market in DTSF has announced that its time is coming to a close as the owner, Laurel Lather has made the decision to retire according to SiouxFalls.Business.

The restaurant will say goodbye to their loving customers over three days beginning on Tuesday with an inventory sale of some of their artwork, wine, and cheese at their current location.

"“It’s kind of a bittersweet thing, that’s for sure,” Lather said. “But we’ve been going for a long time. COVID definitely kind of rushed the decision. It’s not the same when people are hiding behind masks; you don't get to see their smiles hear their laughter."- SiouxFalls.Business

The Market owners have expressed their troubles with staffing due to the pandemic along with their concerns with going into colder weather and how not having an outdoor patio to serve people outside would be an issue.

Laurel Lather is asking customers who have gift cards to make sure they are used up either at the inventory sale or in the restaurant soon.

Hours for Tuesday-Thursday for The Market will be 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. After this, they will be closed for a week to prepare for the inventory sale.

Source: SiouxFalls.Business