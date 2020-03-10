Fans of The Guess Who will get two chances to hear the music from the Canadian band live in our area in 2020.

The current version of the group will play Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $27.50, $37.50, and $47.50 plus taxes and fees).

The Guess Who started out in 1958 as a local Winnipeg band called Allan and the Silvertones, with guitarist Randy Bachman as one of the original members

In 1966, the fortunes of the group, now known as The Guess Who, improved greatly with the addition of keyboardist and singer Burton Cummings.

Beginning in late 1968, Cummings and Bachman teamed up to write six different songs that landed in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 over the next two years. One double single, 'American Woman'/'No Sugar Tonight' reached number-one.

Bachman left the group in mid-1970 and eventually founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973. Cummings and the rest of the band lasted until they broke up in 1975. The band got back together in 2000 and Bachman stayed with them until 2003.

Only one original member from the band's glory days remains in the current lineup, drummer Garry Peterson, who co-founded the group and is the member of The Guess Who that has performed on every single album and participated in every single tour over the course of the band’s lengthy history.

Lead singing duties since 2008 belong to D#, a native of Thunder Bay, Ontario who has worked with Red Rider, Jeff Healey, Alannah Myles, Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple), Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow), Alex Ligertwood (Santana), and Sass Jordan over the years.

One name you will recognize is guitarist Rudy Sarzo, who replaced founding member Jim Kale when he retired in 2016. Sarzo is best known for his time with Quiet Riot from 1982 to 1985. He has also played with Ozzy Osbourne (1981-82) and Whitesnake (1987-1994).

Cummings and Bachman are combining their talents for a joint tour this summer with a stop in Prior Lake, Minnesota, June 21. Tickets start at $49 (plus taxes and fees).

That same month, the two will release the Bachman Cummings Collection, a seven-disc box set comprised of their work in the Guess Who and select tracks from their other projects, including Bachman-Turner Overdrive.