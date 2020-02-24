There are exciting changes happening in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (G.P.A.C.)!

Men's Volleyball will officially be a conference sport in the 2020-2021 season. This is the 22nd conference sport added to the G.P.A.C., and the first sport added to the conference since the 2016-2017 season. To eclipse the excitement, Ottawa University from Ottawa, Kansas will join the conference as an affiliate member of Men's Volleyball.

According to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (N.A.I.A.) and the G.P.A.C. guidelines, six schools are required to join the conference in order to designate it a sport and be eligible for an automatic berth under qualifications in the N.A.I.A. National Volleyball Championship. The six schools are as follows:

Briar Cliff University – Sioux City, Iowa

Dordt University – Sioux Center, Iowa

Hastings College – Hastings, Nebraska (new program in 2020-21)

Morningside College – Sioux City, Iowa

University of Jamestown – Jamestown, North Dakota

Ottawa University – Ottawa, Kansas (affiliate member)

G.P.A.C. Commissioner, Corey Westra states, "This has been in the making for quite some time." Here is the official video announcement from Westra:

You can also read the full announcement here!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app