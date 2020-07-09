The “Field of Dreams” Game Is Still Happening…But Who’s Playing?

There were so many hopes and dreams (literally) for baseball to play at the iconic "Field of Dreams" field in Dyersville, Iowa. But thanks to the gosh darn global pandemic, these plans have been modified along with many, many other aspects of the 2020 baseball season.

Despite the continued complications surrounding the return of the MLB, there's finally a definitive plan for baseball to come back. This includes the unique opportunity for two teams to play at the blockbuster movie field. As of right now, the game will happen at the "Field of Dreams" field on Thursday, August 13th with the Chicago White Sox and....another team.

You probably thought I was going to say the New York Yankees. Sorry Yankee fans! Due to travel concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yankees will not be traveling to Iowa to play in this historic game. MLB wants contending teams to be geographically located within close proximity to the "Field of Dream" venue, which is why the White Sox are still participating in the game.

The geographical location of teams definitely narrowed down the options for the MLB. New York Post Baseball Columnist, Joel Sherman tweeted his predictions on June 30th. He mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and of the Milwaukee Brewers as possible opponents.

I would also include the Minnesota Twins on that lists given the fact Dyersville, Iowa is just a tick over four-hours away from the Twins home field (Target Field). The White Sox commute is just under a four-hour drive. Plus, both teams are huge rivals and are in the same division with or without a global pandemic. It makes perfect sense to me.

Personally, I was hoping for a Sox-Cubs contest! How sweet would it be to have my hometown rivals play in the "Field of Dreams?!?"

Well, the suspense is over! Last week, MLB confirmed that the St. Louis Cardinals will travel to the historic field to play the White Sox on August 13th. Joel Sherman's initial suspicions were true...darn I thought I was onto something with the Minnesota Twins!

I would say expect the unexpected at this point in the game. Given the nature of COVID-19 and its history, everything in the MLB is fluid and can change at a moment's notice. Who knows, the Cardinals could back out and the Twins could take their place on the "Field of Dreams."

At least I can still secretly hope for my city series...