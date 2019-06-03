The End of an Era, Apple Is Shutting down iTunes!

Well, the time has come to say goodbye to iTunes. Apple will be discontinuing iTunes. The official announcement is expected to be made at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California this week. This will mark the end of a 16-year run that kick-started the digital commerce revolution.

According to theGuardian , the company is launching a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes as Apple seeks to reposition itself as an entertainment service rather than a hardware company powered by products such as the iPhone.

iTunes was first launched in 2001, where users could rip their CDs into digital form. In 2003 the iTunes Store added the ability to buy tracks legally rather than using popular sharing sites like Napster.

So I guess you could say that iTunes killed the CD era and now streaming kill the iTunes era.