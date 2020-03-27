The Empire Mall Completely Deserted (PHOTOS)

The Empire Mall looks like it has been completely abandoned since the Simon Mall company announced the closure of its malls across the country to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. These photos just prove how many people are not going out anymore and are staying home to shelter in place, self-quarantine and to practice social distancing.

It's hard to think that only a few weeks ago it seemed nearly impossible to find a parking spot in these lots and now no one is in sight.

The Empire Mall Looks Eerie Without Being Open (Photos)

