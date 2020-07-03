The Classic ‘Must-Have’ Fireworks From My Childhood

Believe it or not, I was never a huge fireworks' fan growing up. In fact, I was terrified of them. I liked watching all the different colors light up the sky, however, I was (and to some degree still am) sensitive to the loud noises and big booms. Sometimes I would have to watch firework displays from my car. It really became that much of an issue for me.

Now that I am much older, I have overcome my most of fears and enjoy viewing firework shoes with my family and friends. Prior to the main event, I light up sparklers and other, smaller fireworks with them to get excited for the rest of the evening's festivities.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has unfortunately changed a lot of the traditional 4th of July events this year including hundreds of firework shows. I recently looked back at some photos and videos from past 4th of July celebrations that I've experienced. So many great memories were created during these times. I am sure we will all continue to share more 4th of July treasured times, just in different ways.

Here are some of the "must-have" fireworks we always had on hand during the 4th of July parties.

As a child, what was your favorite firework to buy?