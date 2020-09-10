The Best ‘Secret’ Recipes Revealed during the COVID-19 Pandemic

So many things that we once took for granted have changed during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to eating out.

So many restaurants had to either close or switch over to a take-out only setup, which made it very difficult for a lot of us to indulge in some of our favorite dishes.

But then something unheard of happened. A number of the big restaurant chains in America decided that this most unusual of years was the perfect time to give all of us amateur cooks a chance to try our hands at preparing some of the classic dishes in the foodservice industry.

At last count, more than 30 recipes, some once considered to be top secret, had been released to the public.

Here are the ten that I would be the most likely to try and duplicate in my own kitchen (with links to the recipes at the bottom of the page):

Have you tried to prepare any of these?

Which unreleased 'secret' recipe are you holding out hope to get your hands on?