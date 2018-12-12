The Best Christmas Trees in Sioux Falls

There is no doubt that Christmas is among most people's favorite times of the year: bright lights, fantastic food, festive festivals, friends and family, and presents are some of the things that make up the season.

But the one thing that seems to be synonymous with the season (other than that rolly-polly fellow in the red suit and sled pulled by eight tiny reindeer) is the Christmas tree. The Weihnachtsbaum ( Hah! You thought I was going to say Tannenbaum , didn't you?!? But despite that popular tune, it ISN'T the German word for Christmas tree. It's Weihnachtsbaum. Go ahead, Google it. I can wait. ) has been around since the 16th Century.

According to the History Channel , it was the Germans that got the tradition started: "Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition as we now know it in the 16th century when devout Christians brought decorated trees into their homes... It is a widely held belief that Martin Luther, the 16th-century Protestant reformer, first added lighted candles to a tree. Walking toward his home one winter evening, composing a sermon, he was awed by the brilliance of stars twinkling amidst evergreens. To recapture the scene for his family, he erected a tree in the main room and wired its branches with lighted candles."

And like the stars in the sky that Martin Luther saw, the variety of Christmas trees are just as vast. We asked our Facebook fans to share their trees with us and they did. From a reproduction of Charlie Brown's classic tree, to one being hung upside down, to one covered in toilet paper(?!?) the variety of Christmas trees are as great as the people living in Sioux Falls.

It also shows that, though we are as different as the decorations we put on our trees, we all have something in common.

Click on an image to see a larger version