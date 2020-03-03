Craft beer breweries and bars are everywhere nowadays. Which one is the best in South Dakota?

CraftBeer.com did a poll of their readers to nominate the best beer bar in their home state. Based on those online votes, the best beer bar in South Dakota is Independent Ale House in downtown Rapid City. 2020 was the second year in a row they won that honor.

So it wasn't a Sioux Falls spot that made the top spot. Fine. But the top spot in North Dakota is a local chain that can be found here in town. JL Beers was voted the top beer bar of our neighbors to the north.

The top bar in Minnesota was Republic in Minneapolis. Iowa's favorite is the Cellar Peanut Pub in Pella. And Nebraska's favorite was Pour Craft Beer & Spirits in Lincoln.