The Barrel House POP UP Fundraiser for Hungry Hearts Thursday

There have been stories floating around about some school districts considering possibly sending past due lunch accounts to collections agencies.

There are some things we can all agree on, and making sure kids are safe and fed is most definitely on that list.

From The Barrel House Facebook page: "Due to the recent announcement of some school districts possibly sending the past due amount of lunch accounts to collection agencies, The Barrel House will be doing a POP UP Fundraiser event for Hungry Hearts . All Day Thursday February 28th we will donate 50% of ALL sales! We will also match 100% of every free will donation NO MATTER THE SIZE! We will have silent auction items from 4:30pm to 7:30pm (don't need to be present to win)! 100% of funds raised for Hungry Hearts go directly to fighting child hunger in our community. See you Thursday the 28th!"

The Barrel House has often been connected to rallying around great causes and their great food.

If you would like to help out or for more on The Barrel House check out their Facebook .