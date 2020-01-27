The 7-minute rule started years ago with my former priest, Fr. Michal Lewon. Fr. Michal has always believed that his homilies should last no longer than 7 minutes. So, he was trying to condense his homilies while making them as meaningful and engaging as possible! My family decided to assist him with this goal by instituting a signal when his homilies lasted longer than 7 minutes. Once Fr. Michal hit 7 minutes, we would all tap our wrists with our index fingers. This simple gesture would indicate that his homily was at 7 minutes, and he needed to wrap it up. True story.