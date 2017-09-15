The 2020 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month which coincides with the mission of Cure Kids Cancer perfectly and that is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness. This year's Radiothon will take place on September 17 & 18.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year; and instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits. Cancer is a devastating disease - especially in children - it changes dramatically the lives of entire families and often affects them for many years.

To help these children in their fights please call 328-5750 or 1-800-601-5085 to become a Cure Kids Club member and make your $15.00 a month donation now.

Remember, every little bit helps in our fight against pediatric cancer.

To read about this year's featured kids and previous kids' profiles click HERE.