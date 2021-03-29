The 10 Highest Appreciating Neighborhoods In Sioux Falls

It's said that the three most important words in real estate are "Location, Location, Location." With that in mind, what are the highest appreciating neighborhoods in Sioux Falls? We have the answers below, but first, some statistics to show just how much Sioux Falls real estate has appreciated during the last 20 years.

The Sioux Falls real estate market is red hot with limited inventory and bidding wars occurring over an in-demand property. I've had real estate agents tell me that some homes are selling before they hit the MLS and real estate websites, sometimes for a higher price than the seller was asking.

During the last 12 months in Sioux Falls, home values have appreciated at a rate of 4.57% according to a report from Neighborhood Scout. That's slightly higher than the national average.

The report says during the last 10 years, the appreciation rate continues to look strong showing a 40.24% cumulative increase, putting Sioux Falls in the top 30% of all real estate markets nationwide during that time period. If you zoom out 20 years, the total appreciation almost doubles to 73.39%.

So what are the best appreciating neighborhoods in Sioux Falls? Neighborhood Scout breaks down the data into the top 10 neighborhoods for home appreciation during the last 20 years:

This is not considered financial advice. There is no guarantee that values will continue to rise in these neighborhoods.