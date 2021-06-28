The following story is not a shining example of proper South Dakota behavior. If someone is going to attempt to steal beers from a convenience store, then there is no reason to punch a worker in the process.

Sioux Falls Police say that is exactly what happened at the Casey's on East 10th Street on Sunday evening.

According to Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens, Justin Killssmall Sr entered the store at around 6:30 and tried to steal two beers. As Killssmall Sr was attempting to leave the store, Dakota News Now reports that an employee tried stopping him. Then police say Killssmall Sr punched the employee, causing the suspect to drop both beers. Killssmall Sr fled the scene.

Officers quickly found Killssmall nearby and were promptly arrested for one count of second-degree robbery. The employee's injuries were not considered serious Clemens said.