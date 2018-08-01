It’s been 27 years since we’ve seen Linda Hamilton ’s Sarah Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. And sure, a couple Game of Thrones faves have stepped in to play alternate versions of the iconic ass-kicking mother, but none have come close to the original Terminator mama. Now, she has officially returned.

Paramount debuted the first official photo of Hamilton in the new Terminator reboot, alongside Mackenzie Davis , looking buffed in a tank top with some peculiar tattoos, and newcomer, Columbian actress Natalia Reyes. Without further ado, please behold the trio of awesome women at the center of the untitled sixth Terminator :

Paramount

The photo features the same looks we saw Hamilton and Davis rocking in recent leaked set photos , with Sarah in a kevlar vest and aviators. Still, somehow, she looks so effortlessly cool.

Director Tim Miller ’s Terminator reboot still doesn’t have an official title – will it just be as simple as Terminator ? If I may suggest a subtitle, how about Terminator: Here We Go Again! Whatever it ends up being called, the movie will follow Reyes as Dani Ramos, a young woman in Mexico City who’s being hunted by a new robot assassin played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Gabriel Luna. Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be back (he said so himself), because what’s a Terminator film without him?

Stay tuned as more details arrive. The Terminator reboot hits theaters November 22, 2019.