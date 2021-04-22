A few days ago, rocker Ted Nugent revealed on Facebook LIVE that has COVID-19. It has now come to light that Nugent was jetting around with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem during this time.

On Monday, Nugent told his fans, "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying -- just a clusterf*ck." It was what happened in the previous days that is gaining attention in South Dakota. Social media posts showed he and his wife spent time with Governor Kristi Noem on a private jet.

Thank you Greg & Donna Mosing for a great trip with Governor Kristi Noem on Rockstar One (think Air Force One!) #adventure #adventuretime Posted by Shemane Nugent on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The above photo posted on Shemane Nugent's Facebook page shows Nugent, Noem, and GOP supporters Greg and Donna Mosing. According to the Raw Story, the plane traveled from Naples, Florida to Waco, Texas, and then to Pierre.

Nugent has been outspoken about masks, social distancing, and the virus itself, calling it a "hoax." He has also described Kristi Noem as "America's best governor" in previous posts.

According to reports, the communications officer for Noem confirmed that she received her first vaccination and is awaiting the second.

On Tuesday, Noem traveled to Aberdeen to attend a prayer breakfast with 500 people in attendance.