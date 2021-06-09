Teammate Support for Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers hasn't lost the backing of two of his closest friends and teammates as his standoff with the Green Bay Packers continued with his absence from the team's mandatory minicamp.

All-Pros Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari threw their support behind their quarterback, while also making sure not to criticize the organization they're still bound to contractually.

"I've got his back through everything so he knows that, at the end of the day, if there's ever a wonder if he's lost a teammate or something because of all that's come out, he knows where I stand," Adams said Tuesday. "I'll stand on the f---ing mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back."

Adams added that he doesn't think by siding with Rodgers that he's necessarily criticizing the organization.

"I think that any GM, any president, any owner, they should want the type of guys that are backing their players, especially a player like that," Adams said. "That's just a good trait to have. It's not like I'm saying, 'Forget the front office,' like I don't respect what they have going on."

Bakhtiari said he would not try to influence Rodgers' decision on whether to return to the Packers.

"For me, I care about Aaron Rodgers from a friend perspective," Bakhtiari said. "Whatever he wants to do, whatever the situation that comes out, I will never hold any grudge against him. That is my friend. That is someone that I have appreciated, and he has done a lot for this organization and a lot for me as an individual." "Now, as a teammate I would be idiotic to say that I don't want the MVP back. He's the MVP of the league last year. He's done amazing things as from the quarterback perspective, our quarterback position, but not only for the franchise. So absolutely."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur would not say whether the team would excuse Rodgers' absence from minicamp and thereby waive the fines he's subject to.