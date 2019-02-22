Teaching Gender Dysphoria Debate in South Dakota Senate

A South Dakota Senate panel plans to debate a measure that would ban teaching about gender dysphoria through seventh grade in public schools.

The Senate State Affairs Committee is scheduled today (Friday) to hear the bill. It passed through the House last week.

Critics say the bill is discriminatory. People with gender dysphoria suffer discomfort or distress due to the discrepancy between their gender identity and gender at birth.

Republican Rep. Tom Pischke, the sponsor, has said his intent is to make sure that public schools aren't "teaching and confusing our young children to be more susceptible to this dysphoria."

A House panel on Thursday advanced without recommendation a bill taking aim again at an activities association policy that lets transgender students play on the athletic team matching their gender identity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.