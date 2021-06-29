Tea Says Shoot Fireworks All You Want On The 4th

If you've ever been to Tea, South Dakota around the 4th of July you know they take their fireworks seriously. And after last night's decision at the Tea City Council special meeting it looks like things will be rather spirited in the city this weekend.

Tea had imposed a fireworks ban because of the drought conditions in southeastern South Dakota. Apparently, there was a lot of push back because Monday night the city council held a special meeting just to address that topic.

At that meeting, the council adjusted the ban to read that the city of Tea will allow fireworks in city limits on the 3rd and 4th of July but not Monday the 5th.

Get our free mobile app

According to Dakota News Now, they also lifted watering restrictions through July 5th and are encouraging people to water their lawns to help prevent fires.

Lots of folks showed up at the meeting to express their dissatisfaction with the fireworks ban. Fireworks are big business in Tea.

Chief of the Tea Fire Department, Jeff Stahlecker, expressed his concerns saying “With Sioux Falls not having fireworks you know there are 200,000 people in that town, they’ve got to go somewhere. So most of the time they’re going out on the gravel in the country or they’re coming to Tea, Harrisburg, or other surrounding communities that do allow it and they increase the population by probably 4 fold and we have a lot more people shooting fireworks in town.”

If you are looking for fun things to do over the 4th of July weekend check out this list of Everything You Can Do in Sioux Falls This 4th of July.