South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion didn't see his name get called during the NFL Draft, but his phone rang shortly after.

The 6'2 quarterback announced on Twitter that the Seattle Seahawks have signed him to an undrafted free agent deal.

He now joins a quarterback group that is made up of the highest paid player in the NFL in Russell Wilson and former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch. Christion would have the chance to make a trip to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings during the second week of the preseason (August 18).

Christion threw for 11,535 yards and 104 touchdowns during his time at South Dakota State. He also rushed for an additional 1,515 yards and 26 touchdowns during his time with the Jackrabbits. Prior to his stint at SDSU, Christion was one of the best high school players in South Dakota. At Roosevelt, Christion combined for 5,909 total offensive yards and had 61 touchdowns between passing and rushing.

Seattle will open OTA's in May and will have mandatory minicamp from June 11-13. The Seahawks training camp schedule has not been announced at this time.