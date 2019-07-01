Target Giving Teachers 15% off Classroom Supplies for Back to School!

Teachers, I know we are in the middle of summer but its never to early to start thinking about back to school! With that in mind, Target wants to help you get a jump start on your back to school shopping by offering you a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13!

According to Silive.com, Among the supplies that qualify for the discount are pens, pencils, crayons, markers, classroom storage and organization, food storage bags, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue and hand sanitizer. Some men’s and women’s apparel, such as accessories and shoes also apply. The discount, however, excludes backpacks, electronics, lunch bags, trial/travel sizes, swim, sleepwear, Levi’s Red Tab, Fan Central and clearance items.

All you got to do to receive the discount is to verify they you are an educator through an online form. You can get the form by clicking HERE. The discount is good for in-store and online.

The “Kids’ Back to School” promotion runs from July 13 to 20th.

Source: Silive.com