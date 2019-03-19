The body of a missing Yankton woman has been found and her boyfriend was arrested in Sioux Falls. Tamara LaFramboise's body was found in a river in Michigan.

LaFramboise, who often went by Tammy, was last seen on Friday, March 1 at 8:15 AM, at her apartment on Deer Boulevard west of Yankton. The 46-year-old was reported missing to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office on March 5.

Stephen Robert Falkenberg, 45, of Yankton was located and arrested by the Minnehaha County Fugitive task force on Monday (March 18) in Sioux Falls and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Falkenberg will be held at the Yankton County Jail.

KSFY reported that Falkenberg "told police that he last saw LaFromboise in the morning on Friday, March 1st. He said he had coffee with LaFromboise at her apartment, and she told him to leave. Falkenberg admitted to [another] woman that he got into an altercation with LaFromboise at her home. He admitted that he pushed LaFromboise against the wall and that she was dead, but didn't go into any detail about how she died."

"Documents say that the head, hands, and feet had been removed from the body, were not with the body, and have not been located at this time. However, several tattoos were visible."

WNAX reported that the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Menominee County Michigan Sheriff's Office on Saturday that a body was recovered in a river in rural Menominee Township Michigan.

The crime is considered to have stemmed from a domestic situation between the couple. Falkenberg was known to have ties to the area in Michigan where LaFramboise's body was found.