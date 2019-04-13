Tajouri-Shradi, NYCFC Ties Minnesota 3-3 in Allianz Field Opener

Minnesota United

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had two goals and an assist to help New York City FC forge a 3-3 draw Saturday in the first game for Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

Valentin Castellanos also scored for NYCFC (0-1-5), which survived an egregious own goal by goalie Sean Johnson in the 32nd minute to tie it after halftime and send a raucous crowd home a little less satisfied.

Osvaldo Alonso and Angelo Rodriguez scored for Minnesota (3-2-1). United gave up the equalizer in the 64th minute on a corner kick by Tajouri-Shradi that grazed defender Francisco Calvo's left foot on the way past goalie Vito Mannone.

The opener at the $250 million facility, built halfway between the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul, was a brisk one with the high temperature at 40 degrees in the afternoon the day after a storm finished dumping as much as a foot of snow around the Twin Cities.

