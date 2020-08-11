Taco John’s Customer Appreciation Day is August 13

Taco John’s is celebrating 51 years in business and they are wanting to show appreciation for their customers through a Customer Appreciation Day.

According to a recent press release, Taco John's is having a Customer Appreciation Day

"To celebrate its anniversary and Customer Appreciation Day, Taco John’s is thanking its loyal guests by giving away a FREE Crispy Beef Taco to those who purchase a beverage and redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App on Thursday, Aug. 13."

Participating Taco John's locations nationwide will be offering the free crispy beef tacos with the purchase of a drink and redeem the bold offer in Taco John's app.

The offer stands from open to close on Thursday, August 13.

Those who are currently enrolled in the Taco John’s loyalty App will see the offer at 12:05 a.m. on Customer Appreciation Day, Aug. 13. Everyone who joins the App on Aug. 13 will get the offer within 24 hours of downloading.

Sioux Falls has nine locations including one located inside of The Empire Mall.