T.J. Otzelberger Leaving SDSU for UNLV

It's official, UNLV has hired T.J. Otzelberger as their new head men's basketball coach.

T.J. leaves SDSU where he guided the Jacks to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018, while missing out this year with a loss to Western Illinois in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.

SDSU would go on to the NIT, where they would eventually end up losing to Texas in the first round.

According to ESPN, Otzelberger had this to say in a statement, "I have been fortunate to coach at some amazing universities and it was going to take a very special opportunity to leave Brookings. UNLV basketball is one of the most storied programs in the nation and situated in one of the world's greatest cities. I'm honored to have the opportunity to add to the Runnin' Rebels' rich history and my family and I could not be more proud to be the newest members of this world-class university and Las Vegas community."

SDSU will now begin a search for a new head coach and Jacks fans should feel very comfortable about the future with SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell leading the way on the hiring process.