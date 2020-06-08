Swing Fore Seniors – July 23, 2020

Join us on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Prairie Green Golf Course for the 6th Annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.

Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs by continuing to develop walking paths for residents and their family members, to further enrich resident engagement through technology and to improve access to transportation for residents.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11:00AM | Lunch + Registration

12:00PM | Shotgun Start

5:00PM | Dinner + Prizes

FEES

- Team of Four Golfers: $500

- Team of Four Golfers + Hole Sponsorship: $750

- Individual Hole Sponsor (without a team): $500

EVENT SPONSORSHIP

Various sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, please contact Jason Honey at 605.231.8111 or JHoney@abhomes.org. We can't wait to see you on the course!