Swastikas Painted on Rock Valley, Iowa Bridge

Police in Rock Valley are trying to figure out who is responsible for vandalizing a bridge that spans across the Rock River located just west of the small Iowa city.

According to KSFY TV, recently a number of very noticeable swastikas were found painted on various areas of the bridge. The painful symbols have since been removed by authorities, but their very faint images can still be seen by the causal passerby out for a walk enjoying the natural beauty of the area along the Kiwanis Trail just west of town.

As you might imagine, many residents in the community are disappointed and left to wonder why someone would deface such a popular area with a symbol so often associated Nazism, and antisemitism.

Rock Valley resident, Diana De Groog, told KSFY TV, "When they want to ruin it like that, it's very disheartening."

Authorities are still in the process of investigating the vandalism incident and are asking for the publics help in providing any possible leads that could help them solve this crime.

Should you have any additional information, you're asked to please contact the Rock Valley Police Department at 712-476-5716.

Source: KSFY TV