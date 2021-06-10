Suspect Wanted in Connection with Sioux Falls Shootout Monday

Sioux Falls police now have a photo of a man that is allegedly tied to a shootout that occurred in the city earlier this week.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened around 1:00 AM on Monday (June 7) in a neighborhood located near 970 North Cliff Avenue.

Police were summoned after receiving a call of possible gunshots in the area. Upon arriving, authorities discovered a dispute had taken place between two parties involving firearms at an apartment in the neighborhood.

According to Dakota News Now, one of the parties involved attempted to get into their car to leave, and in the process, was fired upon while in the vehicle by the other party. That action prompted the party inside the vehicle to return fire.

In total, 11 gunshots were exchanged during Monday's shootout.

Police told Dakota News Now that property and several vehicles in the area were damaged as a result of the incident, with minor injuries also reported, mostly due to broken glass.

The report states that one person was also taken into custody at the time of the shootout.

On Wednesday (June 9), Sioux Falls police released two separate photos of another suspect believed to be connected to the shootout. Dakota News Now reports the man in the photo allegedly fired a gun several times at individuals inside the car early Monday morning.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the photo. Should you have any information that can help police in their search, you're asked to please contact CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now