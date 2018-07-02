4th of July Survey: Cost, Eats, Injuries

There will be lots of family and friends all around Sioux Falls and the nation gathering for Fourth of July Celebrating. Have you ever wondered what it takes to make all the fun happen?

Well, the great folks over at Wallethub put together the numbers and here is what they found out concerning 4th of July food, cost, and injuries.

150 million hot dogs will be eaten on Independence Day.

50% of Americans put both ketchup and mustard on their hot dogs.

Over $6.7 billion will be spent on the Fourth of July

700 million pounds of chicken will be purchased this week for Independence Day barbecues.

$4.4 million worth of American flags are sold annually. Most of the flags are made in China.

Over $324 million worth of Chinese fireworks will be imported into the U.S.

67% of all fireworks injuries take place in late June or early July.

So there you have it! Hope you have a happy and safe 4th of July!

