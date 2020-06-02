As Sioux Falls Police continue to wade through video surveillance the public is being asked to help in identifying individuals who are seen vandalizing and burglarizing stores.

Through Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, from the Sioux Falls Police Department, these videos are following Sunday's protest in downtown Sioux Falls that made its way to the intersection of 41st and Louise Avenue then continuing to the Empire Mall. Video also shows into the evening which as you can see people entering businesses through broken windows and doors.

If you have any information to help authorities in the search for these people you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.