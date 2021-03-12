The weekend looks good for the Sioux Falls area until we get to late Sunday.

We may start off with a little morning fog, especially in northern parts of the region. Otherwise, we should plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s where we still have snow on the ground, to the low 50s in the south. The wind will be fairly light, as well.

Mostly clear overnight with a low in the lower 30s.

Saturday will begin with sunshine, but then clouds will build in that night and into Sunday morning. That’s the next storm system that is on the way.

We’re tracking a storm system moving in for Sunday and it’s going to be slow-moving. It’s trending to bring in warmer air initially which will keep a bulk of the precipitation as rain during the day on Sunday, but then as colder air works in that night and into Monday morning there will be a changeover to snowfall. The locations that have the better chances to see more snowfall will be along and south of I-90.

