Sunday Morning Car Crash Sends Two to Sioux Falls Hospital
It was anything but an easy Sunday morning for two Sioux Falls residents after the car they were driving collided with a tree inside a city park during the middle of the night.
KSFY TV is reporting that an early morning car crash has sent two people to a Sioux Falls hospital. The incident occurred shortly after 3:00 AM on Sunday, (April 14). The two people involved in the accident were traveling in a car on 12th and Cliff near Nelson Park when they lost control of their vehicle, and it slid into a tree inside the park.
According to KSFY, the police report states that officers witnessed the vehicle involved in the crash going north on Cliff Avenue at a very high rate of speed prior to the accident.
Both the driver and the lone passenger inside were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment. At last check, the driver was in critical condition, while the passenger is in stable condition.
Police are in the process of conducting a full investigation.
Source: KSFY TV