Sunburn Season is Here. Which Are the Best Sunscreens of 2020?

You've been holed up inside for what seems like forever. So, it's no surprise that the minute we started having some sunny weather, people flocked outside like a panicked horde. Before you and the kids head out into the yard, for a day of play, running through sprinklers, or pooling it, make sure you're covered - -with sunscreen that is.

Once again this year, the news from Consumer Reports (CR) is good, in terms of getting high quality and affordable sun protection.

It is often said that the best sunscreen, is the one you'll actually use. So in testing these products CR's goal is to find ones that provide superior protection from sunburn, skin cancer, and wrinkles, (The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a product with an SPF of 30 or higher) as well as are pleasant-smelling and comfortable to wear.

The thing I noticed in studying this year's ratings, is that they are radically different from last year. Most of the products that were top-rated last year have all but disappeared. CR's explanation is that either the products were discontinued or their formulas were changed and no longer up to CR standards.

They do remind us that while sunscreen is vitally important in our sun protection regimen, we also need to remember to wear hats and sunglasses, protective clothing, and when possible, stay out of the sun from 10 AM to 4 PM, when its rays are the strongest.

Here are Consumer Reports' top ten best sunscreens for 2020.

For more information on the best sunscreens of the year and the ratings of these products, see Consumer Reports.

Source: Consumer Reports