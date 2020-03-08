Summit League Tournament Recap Day 1

The 2020 Summit League Tournament is underway and day one didn't have any surprises until the final game of the day.

The first three games featured all higher seeds winning their opening round games, but the nightcap provided the upset.

SDSU trailed Purdue Fort Wayne by seven at the half and even took the lead late but a 5-0 run-down stretch allowed PFW to take a lead they wouldn't give up defeating the Jacks 77-74.

In the earlier men's game, No. 1 NDSU survived over Denver in a comeback win.

The early games featured the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on the women's side of the bracket and the in-state favorites.

USD rolled over Omaha and looked like they had the game in hand 2 minutes into the first quarter as they dominated all game in rout 99-40.

South Dakota State had no issues sending North Dakota home as the pace early seemed to be the difference for the Jacks.

All four winners will wait until Sunday's games are complete to find out their opponents for Monday's semi-final games.

The Summit League Tournament runs from March 7-10 and tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com.