Summit League Tournament on Alert for Coronavirus

The Denny Sanford Premier Center will be rocking this weekend for the Summit League Tournament and the conference wants you to know that they are taking every precaution necessary to ensure it is a healthy event as well.

With growing concerns in the United States about the spread of the Coronavirus, the Summit League has taken some steps to ensure the well fare of the student-athletes, coaches, staff, media, and fans are taken seriously.

The following measures will be enacted during the events:

1. Hand sanitizers have been added to the media room, scorer's table, press row, hospitality areas, and locker rooms.

2. Locker rooms will be sanitized before and after each competition.

3. Signage will be placed in public restrooms stressing the importance of handwashing.

The League requests that all staff, fans, member institutions, and volunteers follow the CDC guidelines which include:

1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

3. Stay home if you are sick

4. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately dispose of the tissue in the trash.

5. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

6. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Also according to the release from the Summit League, officials recommend that fist or forearm bump replace the post-game handshake line.

They also announced that they will stay in constant contact with the NCAA and health officials on making sure safety remains the number one priority.

The Summit League Tournament will take place from March 7-10 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

For more information on the tournament, visit the Summit League's website.