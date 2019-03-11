Summit League Tournament: #1 South Dakota State Advances to Title Game

It’s the closest thing top a sure bet we have in these parts - South Dakota State playing for the championship at the Summit League Tournament .

For the ninth time in the last 11 years, the top-seeded Jackrabbits will do just that after dispatching number-four Oral Roberts 86-55 in the semifinals.

The Jackrabbits grabbed the lead seven seconds into the game and never gave it back.

SDSU found success inside against the Golden Eagles going on a 9-0 run late in the first quarter to open up a 12-point lead. 14 of the Jacks 23 first quarter points came in the paint.

The State defense keyed another run early in the second quarter as the Jacks converted ORU turnovers into points, outscoring the Golden Eagles 15-2 to start the frame. Myah Selland scored nine points during that stretch as SDSU made 9-of-14 to start the second, leading by as many as 24 and 47-29 at intermission.

Neither team shot the ball well in the third quarter as SDSU hit just 31 percent from the floor and ORU shot just 19 percent.

The Jackrabbits caught fire again to start the fourth, hitting their first four shots eventually pushing the lead to 30 points.

Summit League Player of the Year Macy Miller led the Jackrabbits with 18 points. Keni Jo Lippe and Maya Mayberry had ten points each for Oral Roberts.

South Dakota State will play South Dakota or North Dakota in Tuesday’s (March 12) championship game. Start time 1:00 PM.