Suicide Rates Up 40 Percent in South Dakota

Find the best word to describe it and you discover a long list. Suicide is ugly. Its gut wrenching. And it can burn into your core.

On Wednesday, September 18 South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued a plea for input for a statewide suicide prevention plan.

Noem says, “Suicide is impacting too many families, communities, and schools in our state.” The Governor is asking that we work together to develop a comprehensive plan for suicide prevention. It’s vital that we hear from community members, educators, faith leaders, and community-based organizations.”

In a news release by South Dakota Suicide Prevention, over the past decade, South Dakota’s suicide rates rose by nearly 40 percent.

State agencies along with the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health board are working to develop a comprehensive plan to prevent suicide in South Dakota and are seeking public input during the month of September.

South Dakota has resources available to help individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts and support for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.