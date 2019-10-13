Students Denied Breakfast in Huron School as Punishment

The South Dakota Department of Education is currently looking into a complaint filed by a parent of a student in the Huron school district.

The complaint stems from an incident that happened last week where a staff member at one of the Huron schools denied a group of students breakfast as a form of punishment.

KSFY TV is reporting the mother of one of the students denied breakfast posted a video of the conversation she had with a staff member at the school regarding the incident on social media. In the video, the staff member is shown confirming the fact that students were denied breakfast as a form of punishment.

The confirmation resulted in a grievance being filed with the State Education Department.

According to KSFY, the Huron school district has been in contact with the state and local officials who oversee the school lunch program.

As a result, Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick issued a statement saying "Although I will not discuss the individual conduct and consequences, our conduct strategies allow principals to determine where food is to be eaten, as the welfare of all children must be taken into consideration. Withholding food, or offering an alternative is not an appropriate conduct strategy, and we will clarify with staff the correct protocol."

KSFY reports school principals inside the Huron district have reached out to the parents of the students involved to issue an apology.

Source: KSFY TV