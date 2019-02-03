Streaks Maintained as Blue Topple Sioux Falls Skyforce

The Oklahoma City Blue sent the Sioux Falls Skyforce to their fourth straight loss and picked up their fourth straight win 131-117 at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon.

After an even first quarter, Oklahoma City (25-9) broke through in the second to gain the upper hand and kept Sioux Falls at bay (22-14) in the second half.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith says one of the concerns during the four-game losing streak is that the players are getting stretched a little thin and is looking forward to getting their recent acquisitions up to speed.

“We need our new guys to get acclimated and give our starters a break. Our top 6 guys have been playing a ton of minutes the last four games. We’re going to need some guys to come in and be able to help with some quality minutes.”

Skyforce guard Rodney Purvis admits the Blue frequently disrupted their offensive attack.

“They capitalized of the live ball turnovers. Any time you turn the ball over and it’s not thrown out of bounds, they’re probably going to score.”

Leading all scorers was Skyforce forward Raphiael Putney with 29 points, Briante Weber added 23 points and 15 assists, Purvis had 22 and Duncan Robinson 21 points. Deonte Burton led the visitors with 27 points while Bryce Alford finished with 23 points.

Sioux Falls will have nearly a week to prepare the next outing on Friday against the Agua Caliente Clippers. Oklahoma City will journey to Des Moines to play the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.