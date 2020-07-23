Strawbale Winery’s “Sounds and Hounds” A Howling Good Time

Our summer season is a short one and particularly right now when people have a chance to socialize, be entertained, (at a distance of course) and outside, it is something to be celebrated!

Strawbale Winery makes a habit of sponsoring jubilant outdoor events that combine music with other fun and/or delicious offerings. This upcoming happening is no exception.

"Sounds & Hounds" is all about wine, music, and your canine best buddies! It is coming up on Saturday, August 8, from 5 to 8 PM. Strawbale invites you to come out to the winery near Renner, bring your dog or dogs along, and enjoy an evening out in the fresh air which will be filled with music and happy hound sounds!

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, make sure you have your pup on a leash, and don't forget your dog waste bags.

Food and ice cream will be available from Antojitos Latinos and the SDSU Ice Cream trucks. You may bring a doggy bowl for your pup, but no outside beverages are allowed.

Tickets are available at the gate, the day of the event and this is a cash-only event. It is $10 per person, but children 12 and under and your dog (of course) are free.

This gathering is also a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Humane Society and you are encouraged to make a monetary donation or bring a donation with you.

Right now these are the items they are most in need of:

Community pet food bank donations

New packs of black or blue pens

Rubbermaid rolling bin dollies

Smaller cat toys like mice, balls, etc.

Commercial Laundry rolling bin

Indestructible rubber dog toys

Large bottles of hand sanitizer (commercial-sized, if possible)

You can see the SF Humane Society Wish List here and they also have an Amazon wishlist.

For a wonderful day of music, wine, pooches, and a feeling of community in the country come to "Sounds and Hounds" at Strawbale Winery on Saturday, August 8!

For more information see Strawbale Winery and the Sioux Falls Humane Society online and on Facebook.