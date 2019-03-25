Strawbale Winery Hosting 1st Ever Cheese and Ice Cream Festival

Cheese, ice cream and wine: it doesn't get much better than that! Strawbale Winery wants to invite you and the entire family out for their first ever Great Plains Cheese & Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

The festival will run from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM and will feature a whole bunch of activities. Local cheese and ice cream, along with live music to sit back and relax with, play areas for the kids, bouncy house, face painting, games, kid-friendly food vendors, grown up and kids raffle packages, ZOO Mobile, farm animals and of course delicious wines.

Tickets are on sale right now for only $8 for adults, $2 for kids,12 & under. Day of the event, ticket prices go up for adults to $10. Which isn't that bad at all if you think about it.

So mark it on your calendars, June 15, 2019, get the family together to enjoy the 1st ever Cheese & Ice Cream Festival at Strawbale Winery.